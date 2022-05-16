Ujjain: Harsiddhi temple’s step-well cleaned in just a couple of hours

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A step-well located in the Harsiddhi temple complex was cleaned in two hours by a team of Environmental Activity Centre and Saptsagar Vikas Mandal on Sunday. This cleaning drive was undertaken as a part of the Kshipra River Conservation Campaign wherein the work of cleaning the major water sources of the city has been going on at a rapid pace.

The team went down the ancient step-well located in the courtyard of Shaktipeeth Harsiddhi temple, took out the garbage and cleaned the stairs. After the cleanliness drive that lasted for about two hours, the step-well was once again filled with pure water. Since the step-well complex is completely covered, there was no need for de-siltation.

On this occasion, temple administrator Awadhesh Joshi and ex-Ujjain Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot urged the people that they should make an action plan to renovate the ancient step-wells to their original form. Pushpendra Chittoda, ??Prashant Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Deepak Sankhla, Pushpendra Sharma, Pankaj Jain and Pramod Dodiya were present during the shramdaan.

Prashant Sharma said that more than a hundred wells and step-wells have been identified in Ujjain city for their rejuvenation. Shramdaan is being done for these traditional water sources. Some time ago, shramdaan was also done at Laxman Bawdi located in Chintaman Ganesh temple complex. The step-well near Kalidas Udyan will be cleaned on the coming Sunday, he added.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 09:37 AM IST