Ujjain: Sun blazes at 44.5 degrees Celsius; city experiences hottest day of the season

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The mood of the summer is unchanged as it continues to remain harsh. The denizens are losing sweat amid the scorching heat. The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 44.5 degrees Celsius making it the hottest day of the season. At the same time, the minimum temperature is also not behind in making records.

Usually, after the start of ‘Nautapa’ (this year it will start from May 25), there is a jump in the night temperature, but this time it was already two and a half degrees Celsius above normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius. The heat at night can be gauged from the fact that even after sunset, the streets are humid and hot.

Thursday was the hottest day of the season. The sun started to spew fire from the morning itself. The atmospheric conditions became so adverse that in the afternoon the roads wore a deserted look and there was almost nobody in the markets. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 43.7 degrees Celsius, which rose to 44.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the minimum temperature rose from 23.8 degrees Celsius to 26.5 degrees Celsius.

DOCTOR’S ADVICE

In view of the rising temperature, doctors have advised people to stay home as far as possible. According to the doctors, due to sweating in summer, there is a deficiency of sodium and chlorine. Because of this, it becomes difficult to think. Due to high heat, the organ that controls the body, the hypothalamus, can fail, which in common language is called heatstroke. The severity of dehydration, kidney or other diseases may increase. In such a situation, patients of kidney disease should take proper care by drinking water, so that the toxic elements do not increase much in their body. Drink plenty of water, don’t go out in the heat, drink lemon-salt water, eat a balanced diet, and if you feel the effect of heatstroke, take frequent baths, they advised.

TEMPERATURE AT A GLANCE (°C)

Date - Max - Min

May 12 - 44.5 - 26.5

May 11 - 43.3 - 23.8

May 10 - 43.2 - 27.5

May 9 - 43.0 - 24.5

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:11 AM IST