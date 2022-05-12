Indore: ​Sri Sri's birthday celebrations today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh





The 66th birthday of the founder of ‘Art of Living’ and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar will be celebrated in the city on Friday.



Yoga instructor Manish Soni said many programmes will be organised to mark the day. From 6.15 am to 7.30 am, Mahasudarshan Kriya will be performed at Swami Pritamdas Sabhagraha, Sadhu Vaswani Nagar, which is only for the followers. After that, from 8 O'clock to 10

O'clock, Swami Shuddha Chetanya ji will perform Ayush Homma, which is a Vedic ritual. After that Narayan Seva will be done from various centres. At 7 pm, Sangeet and Bhajan, Satsang will be performed at Labh Mandapam, where singers Divya Venugopal and Alok Sankhe from Mumbai will perform. The programme is open to all.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:16 PM IST