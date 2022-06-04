Ujjain: ‘World Cycle Day’ observed; 147 citizens participate in cycle rally

Men and women participate in the cycle rally in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Cycle Day, a cycle rally was organised by Smart City and Youth Hostel Association of India under ‘Cycle for Change campaign’, here on Friday.

The rally started from the Smart City office passing through various roads of the city and culminating at Simhastha Fair office. It was attended by 147 participants including 31 women, 6 children below 12 years of age, 22 between 12 to 18 years, 54 in the age group of 18 to 45, 26 in the age group of 45 to 60 and 39 participants above 60 years of age. After the rally ended, cake was cut by the participants.

During the cycle rally, a selfie point was made outside the Smart City office in which all the participants took selfies and gave a message to make citizens aware of cycling. Motivating the participants for the cycle rally, executive director of Smart City Anshul Gupta said that in the coming one year, infrastructure for cycle track will be developed inside Ujjain city. Work will be done for the cyclist to get a place to ride according to his convenience, because cycling is good for health and also beneficial for the body, he added.

GGPGC STUDENTS STAGE STREET PLAY ON WORLD BICYCLE DAY

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, a street play was staged by the GGPGC’s NCC unit and IQAC. Principal Dr H L Anijwal, senior professor Dr Hament Gahlot, NCC in-charge Lt Saroj Ratnakar and Dr Sameena Qureshi participated in cycling and motivated students to use bicycles. NCC cadets SGT Aaradhana Rathore, CPL Kanak Paregi, CDT Sanjana Nayma, Divya Rathore, Kashish Chillore, Khushi Rathore, Saloni Unarkhe and Saloni Sunhare sensitised the students and the society.

Dewas: Cycle rally held on World Bicycle Day

A cycle rally was organised on the occasion of World Bicycle Day at Dewas under the aegis of Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) and the Sports Department. It was guided by Collector Chandramouli Shukla on Friday. Along with popularising cycling, a message of voter awareness was also given through the rally.

A large number of youth, sports organisations, Bharat Scouts and Guides, NCC and representatives of social organisations participated in the rally. A voter awareness pledge was also administered to the youth present on the occasion.

The rally was flagged off from Sayaji Dwar by NYK director Arvind Shridhar, Sports Department officer Hemant Subir and Vikram Awardee Sudesh Sangte. During this, Hemant provided information about the Fit India Campaign. A vote of thanks was proposed by NYK programme assistant Anil Jain.

