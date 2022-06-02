Ujjain Municipal Corporation elections on July 6, counting on July 17

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Voting for the 54 wards and mayor's post of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) will be held on July 6 and the result will be declared on July 17. Along with Ujjain, the election of Barnagar Municipality will also be held on the same day. In the remaining 6 urban bodies of the district, voting will be held on July 13 and counting of votes will be done on July 18.

The elected city government of Ujjain completed its term on September 3, 2020. After the resignation of the then Mayor Meena Jonwal and 54 corporators, the command of UMC was completely handed over to the bureaucracy. The divisional commissioner has been looking after the charge of administrator for about two years. Now once again the way has been cleared for the formation of the city government.

There will be direct election for the post of mayor reserved for the SC category.

Nominations will start from June 11 and the last date for filing of the nomination is June 18. Nominations can be withdrawn till June 22. Municipal elections will be held by EVMs.

The second phase of voting in the civic polls will be held on July 13. On this day, voting will be held for Municipalities of Khachrod, Mahidpur and Nagda and Municipal Councils of Tarana, Unhel and Makdaun. The chairperson posts of these urban bodies will be elected by the elected councillors later. The election results of these bodies will also be released on July 18.

