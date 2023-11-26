Ujjain: ‘Words Of Guru Nanak Dev Illuminate Human Personality’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar was conducted by the Department of Hindi, Vikram University, Guru Nanak Study Centre and Fine Arts Study School on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. The seminar, held at Vagdevi Bhavan on Saturday afternoon, was focused on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and spirituality.

In his address, Surendra Singh Arora said that by assimilating the messages of Guru Nanak Dev, Sikhs have been created to protect humanity and they are also ready to die for humanity. Special guest Surendra Singh Narang said that the words of Guru Nanak Dev illuminate the human personality from inside and outside. Special speaker Kanwaldeep Singh Thakral said that India has given spiritual education to the entire world. Guru Nanak Dev gave its essence through Shabad.

While presiding, vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that the contribution of Guru Nanak Dev is multidimensional. He gave direction for the reconstruction of society amidst adverse circumstances. Proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma said that the universality of religion and spirituality was re-established by Guru Nanak Dev.

The programme was conducted by Prof Jagdish Chandra Sharma and a vote of thanks was given by Pooja Parmar.