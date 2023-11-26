MP: Two Nabbed In Connection With Theft At Triveni Vihar In Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Nagjhiri police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two miscreants in connection with a theft incident which occurred at Triveni Vihar Colony a fortnight ago.

ASP Guru Prasad Parashar told reporters that unknown miscreants sneaked into Girish Verma’s house after breaking the lock when Verma had gone with his family to his father’s house living in Mahananda Nagar.

The incident was discovered when he returned a few hours later. Police arrested Kanha (23) aka Kanhaiya, son of Shantilal Dodiya, resident of Mohan Nagar and Dheeraj (26) aka Dhiru, son of Gajendra Thakur, resident of Gandhi Nagar.

During interrogation, both of them confessed to having committed the crime. The police have recovered jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3,500 in cash. A scooter, two mobile phones and a pistol used in the crime were seized.

ASP said crimes have been registered against both the miscreants in the past also. The main kingpin of the incident in Triveni Vihar is Dheeraj aka Dhiru. Both of them used to do recce in the colony before committing the crime.

Recently, both these miscreants, along with their two associates, Rohit Khanna, a resident of Shiv Shakti Nagar and a minor had poured petrol on a cafe at Khaak Chowk of Chimanganj Mandi police station area and set it on fire on the night of Diwali.

The accomplices of both the miscreants have been arrested. During interrogation, it came to light that Rohit’s brother fought with the cafe operator due to which the arson was carried out at night.