Ujjain: Webinar on ‘Emotional Intelligence and Goal Achievement’ held

Ujjain: A webinar on ‘Emotional Intelligence and Goal Achievement’ was organised by Manovikas College of Special Education (MCSE) in which resource person Dr Nikhat Parveen Ahmed, associate professor, department of psychology, Government Girls Post-Graduate College delivered a lecture.

Dr Nikhat gave tips on identifying and managing one’s emotions and how to recognise the emotions of others. She told that today we are not able to recognise our emotions. Today we do not talk about emotional skills. If you fail, know why you failed and make changes. She mentioned the five pillars of emotional intelligence viz self-awareness, self-regulation, self-motivation, self-empathy and people skills.

She told that to find happiness in work, one should not work with worry. Our behaviour should be goal directed. Be nice to all your colleagues. How to increase emotional intelligence such as observing yourself and others, controlling your negative thoughts, improving your listening power? She mentioned that learn how to solve the problem.

The programme started with prayer. Father Tom George, director, MCSE and Dr Prem Chhabra, academic director, MCSE were present on the occasion. Dr Chhabra introduced Dr Nikhat Parveen. About 100 persons participated in this online programme with the trainees and teachers of MCSE and other institutes. The technical operation of the programme was conducted by Gaurav Agrawal, MCSE and Yogita Sharma, assistant professor MCSE, proposed a vote of thanks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:26 AM IST