Ujjain: Vivek-Sopan-Parampara book released

Guests release the book, Vivek-Sopan-Parampara | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Hindi book titled Vivek-Sopan-Parampara (second) was released by Ujjain Public School at the MP Institute of Social Science Research under the chairmanship of Dr Mohan Gupt. In this book, there is a compilation of Hindi articles of former head of Sanskrit department of Vikram University, Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya Varanasi and former vice-chancellor of Darbhanga University Padma Shree Acharya V Venkatachalam.

Former director of Scindia Oriental Research Institute and former acting vice-chancellor of Vikram University and editor of the book Dr Balkrishna Sharma while welcoming the guests and scholars highlighted the significance of the title of the book. Dr Gupt described Prof Venkatachalam as a very friendly, soft spoken and simple person, despite being a disciplined and strict administrator. Dr Nalini Revdikar recalled her long association with the family of Venkatachalam and introduced her faith and insistence on tradition and mother tongue.

Dr Santosh Pandya, director-incharge of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy said a memoir about Venkatachalam. Panini Sanskrit University vice-chancellor Vijaykumar CG showed the relevance of the facts specified in the book. Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey suggested including the book in the syllabus. Milind Mungi and Dr Shubha Mungi honoured the guests by offering bouquets and Abhigyan. Sanskrit lovers, litterateurs and dignitaries of the city were present in large numbers in the programme. It was conducted by Shashi Tripathi. Lalita Subramaniam, quoting Sanskrit verses, called Prof Venkatachalam as a unique amalgamation of Preeti and Bhiti.