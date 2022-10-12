Ujjain: Creation of Shri Mahakal Lok will add to restoration of India’s cultural splendour, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting after dedicating Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain on Tuesday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the benefit of restoration of India’s cultural splendour will not only go to India but to the whole world and the entire humanity. The establishment of Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain is a link to this. It is an inscription of timeless existence on the skull of ‘Kaal’ (time). Today, Ujjain is announcing the cultural immortality of India and announcing a new era. For us, religion means collective determination of duties, welfare of the world and service to mankind. What we lost before independence is being restored today.

The PM was addressing a public meeting here on Tuesday evening at Kartik Mela Ground after the launch of the first phase of Shri Mahakal Lok project. He said that ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ is divine. Everything here is supernatural, unforgettable and incredible. Worship of Mahakal is a journey from end to eternity, it is a journey of joy and it also erases the lines of time. Mahakal Lok will give consciousness to the supernatural divinity and cultural energy for many generations to come. The Prime Minister said that Ujjain, the city of Lord Mahakal, is the city which is free from the ravages of catastrophe. Ujjain is not only the centre of time calculation and astrological calculation, but it is also the centre of the soul of India. It is one of the holy seven puris. Here Lord Krishna took education. The golden age of India began with the advent of King Vikramaditya. Vikram Samvat started from the land of Mahakal.

The Prime Minister said that Ujjain has history in every moment, spirituality in every particle and divine energy in every corner. There are eighty four Mahadev, four Mahavira, six Vinayaka, eight Bhairav, Ashtamatrika, nine planets, ten Vishnu, eleven Rudra, twelve Adityas, twenty four goddesses and 88 pilgrimages, symbolising the eighty-four Kalpas of the Kalachakra. Kaladhiraja Maharaj is seated in the centre of all these. The sages embodied the energy of the entire universe in a symbolic form. Ujjain led India’s civilisation, culture, knowledge, dignity, literature, art for a thousand years. In the works of Kalidas and Banabhatta, the description of civilisation, culture, crafts and splendour is found here.

The Prime Minister said that the cultural splendour of a nation, its identity is the biggest sign of its success. Our religious and cultural centre is continuously being developed in India. Proper development of centres including Ujjain, Somnath, Kedarnath, Badrinath etc., is being done. All- weather roads are being built in Chardham project. We have started Swadesh Darshan and Prasad schemes. The pride of our religious and spiritual centres is being restored. Today Mahakal Lok is ready to welcome the future with the glory of the past. The Prime Minister further said that the Bhasma Aarti performed at Shri Mahakaleshwar is a symbol of resurrection from the end and the journey from the end to the Eternal. Where there is Mahakala, there is also poison, there is Kundan.

It is a symbol of India’s vitality and invincible existence. India has been immortal for centuries. Our civilisation, tradition, spirit is awakened. Shri Mahakaleshwar is the only south facing Jyotirlinga in the world. Temples are the proven centres of our faith. Through them India is being revived. Today a new India is being built on ancient values. Our traditions of science and research are alive. Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan mission are important successes in the field of astronomy. We are self-reliant in the field of defence. Our youth are sounding India’s bugle in the world in the field of skill, sports and start-ups, as well.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the sun of civilisation had risen in India itself. Our culture is also Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah. Our message is of world welfare. Swami Vivekananda gave this message of India to the whole world. What one Narendra did, the other Narendra is doing it today. He took our Yoga, Upanishads, Gita-knowledge and Ayush to the world. Modi is building a glorious and powerful India today. Prior to it, a replica of Nandi Dwar was presented to Prime Minister Modi by Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Chouhan.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by the Chief Minister by wearing a Rudraksha garland, angvastram and a turban. Renowned bhajan singer Kailash Kher presented a melodious Shivastuti. The whole atmosphere was filled with devotion to Shiva. Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bains, Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiyya Uikey, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virendra Kumar Khatik, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel along with Madhya Pradesh ministers Bhupendra Singh, Jagdish Deora, Mohan Yadav, Usha Thakur, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, MP Anil Firojia, State BJP president VD Sharma and MPs, MLAs, other public representatives, a large number of sages, saints, devotees and dignitaries and a huge public were present.