Indore: Youth, woman commit suicide in separate incidents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in Dwarkapuri police station jurisdiction, police said on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be established yet.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Parth Rajoria, 24 years, a resident of Sudama Nagar. He was employed in an IT Company in the city. After reaching home from his job, he had dinner with his mother after which he took the extreme step. One of his family members found him hanging and he was immediately rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. The police are investigating the case to know the reason for his suicide.

In another incident, a woman named Neha committed suicide by consuming some substance at her place in Anuradha Nagar area of the city. The police are taking the statements of her family members to know the reason for her taking such an extreme step.