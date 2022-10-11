Indore: On dedication of Mahakal Lok, city’s temples, too, decorated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The zeal and devotion generated on the dedication of the divine ‘Mahakal Lok’, a gorgeous extension of the Mahakal Temple of Ujjain, on Tuesday, was experienced in the city, too. Almost all the prominent temples of the city were beautifully decorated and special pujans were performed. Live telecast of the Mahakal Lok was also made at the temples.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was dedicating the shining ‘Mahakal Lok’ in Ujjain on Tuesday, the city’s temples, too, were illuminated with lights and floral decorations. On this historic, religious occasion, the entire district was steeped in devotion. Special decorations were made even at temples in the rural areas. In the evening, Shankhnaad was done at temples along with the chiming of bells. Bhajan-kirtans were also performed. For the ease of devotees, special arrangements were made at the temples for watching the live telecast of the Mahakal Lok dedication ceremony by installing TV sets there.

Earlier in the day, in the villages of the district, Prabhat Pheri was taken out in the vicinity of the temples. Special pujas and abhisheks were performed at the Shiva temples. Prasad was also distributed.

Special decorations with lights and flowers were made at many temples—Khajrana Temple, Vaishnav Devi Mata Temple, Khedapati Hanuman Temple, Ranjit Hanuman Temple, Annapurna Temple, Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple, Gutkeshwar Mahadev Temple, Gendeshwar Mahadev Temple, Indreshwar Mahadev Temple, Bijasan Mata Temple, Bada Ganapati Temple, Pitru Parvat Hanuman Temple, Kanakeswari Devi temple and so on.