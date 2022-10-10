Indore: ‘The First Dawn of Light’; Volumes of novel by Hridhima Tyagi now available on multiple platforms

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): HridhimaTyagi is a rising author who has recently written two volumes of a book, named ‘The First Light of Dawn’ under her pen name, ‘Feyre’. Hridhima is a 20-year-old student of BA (Honours) Economics from Hindu College, Delhi University. She first started writing at the age of 8 and, since then, has written numerous poems, essays and short stories and has won various national-level competitions.

She imagined the storyline for these novels when she was 13, but she only started writing it during the 2020 lockdown, after graduating from high school. She ended up writing the sequels, ‘The First Light of Dawn’ Volumes I and II and got both of them published simultaneously this year in September.

A new fantasy series, ‘The First Light of Dawn’, is jam-packed with everything you would want in a novel—from edge-of-the-seat thrill to suspense to friendship and romance. Both the books are now available on multiple platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Flipkart and Google Play and on the Publisher Ukiyoto’s very own website.

