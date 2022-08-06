Ujjain: Visitors face misbehaviour of guards at Mahakal temple

Mahakal Temple | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees are being ill-treated by the security guards at the Mahakaleshwar temple. A 1 minute 7 second video right in front of the garbhgrah has gone viral showing such ill-treatment.

In the month of Shravan, thousands of devotees from all over the country and abroad are coming to seek darshan of Baba Mahakal. The district administration and Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee are claiming adequate arrangements for safe and easy darshan by the devotees, but the video which went viral on Friday paints a contrasting picture.

In the video, security guards are seen pushing the devotees out by holding them by the neck irrespective of the fact that the devotee is a man, woman or child. Such behaviour is not only hurting the sentiments of the devotees but they also are getting injured.