e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Visitors face misbehaviour of guards at Mahakal temple

In the month of Shravan, thousands of devotees from all over the country and abroad are coming to seek darshan of Baba Mahakal.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 01:47 AM IST
article-image
Mahakal Temple | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees are being ill-treated by the security guards at the Mahakaleshwar temple. A 1 minute 7 second video right in front of the garbhgrah has gone viral showing such ill-treatment.

In the month of Shravan, thousands of devotees from all over the country and abroad are coming to seek darshan of Baba Mahakal. The district administration and Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee are claiming adequate arrangements for safe and easy darshan by the devotees, but the video which went viral on Friday paints a contrasting picture.

In the video, security guards are seen pushing the devotees out by holding them by the neck irrespective of the fact that the devotee is a man, woman or child. Such behaviour is not only hurting the sentiments of the devotees but they also are getting injured.

Read Also
Ujjain: Suryavanshi Community protest bears fruit, 3 arrested in Moti Nagar murder case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreUjjain: Visitors face misbehaviour of guards at Mahakal temple

RECENT STORIES

Sanjay Raut pens letter to thank all opposition party leaders for supporting him against 'witch...

Sanjay Raut pens letter to thank all opposition party leaders for supporting him against 'witch...

Mumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel

Mumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel

In maiden gram panchayat polls after formation of new government, BJP-Shinde camp win more than 100...

In maiden gram panchayat polls after formation of new government, BJP-Shinde camp win more than 100...

Mumbai: Heavy showers lift water level in lakes, stock sufficient for 337 days

Mumbai: Heavy showers lift water level in lakes, stock sufficient for 337 days

Mumbai: New regulations for vehicular traffic diversion on Sion Flyover Bridge

Mumbai: New regulations for vehicular traffic diversion on Sion Flyover Bridge