Ujjain: Suryavanshi Community protest bears fruit, 3 arrested in Moti Nagar murder case

Representative Picture |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested three accused in the Moti Nagar murder case, although the BJP corporator’s son is still absconding. This follows a protest by the members of the Suryavanshi Dabi community on Wednesday demanding arrest of the accused in the case.

Bharat Dabi was attacked by his father-in-law Raju Choradia, brother-in-law Ayush, Vishal and Lakhan Waghela for having a fight with his wife. When his uncle Karan Singh Dabi and his cousin Arjun Singh Dabi intervened and tried to rescue him they too were attacked by the accused. In this incident, Karan Singh died and Arjun was severely injured. Even after ten days of the incident, the accused were not arrested, so the Suryavanshi Dabi community had gheraoed the SP office on Wednesday. The police had assured of the arrest of the accused by 8 pm on the same day. Hence the police arrested Raju Choradia, Vishal and Ayush. But the main accused and the BJP corporator’s son Lakhan Vaghela and Krishna Bai are still absconding. Police are conducting raids at various places to locate them. The Nanakheda police are also facing allegations of political pressure in this case.