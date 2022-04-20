Ujjain: Various aspects of Indian National Calendar to be discussed at national seminar

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day seminar and exhibition on the “National Calendar of India” will be held simultaneously at Ujjain and Dongla (Mahidpur) on April 22-23 April.

According to the organisers, the ‘Indian National Calendar’ is a scientific expression of India’s identity and was Constitutionally adopted by the Parliament in 1957. This was a clear sign of the restoration of our identity soon after we gained independence. However, sadly, it did not catch any attention in the minds of the people.

To promote and popularise the calendar, the organisers have also carried out six curtain-raisers preceding the main event. The curtain raisers were held at CSIR-NPL, New Delhi on March 22; Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru on March 29; SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata on April 5; at IIT, Guwahati on April 6; at Mumbai University, Mumbai on April 11 and at the Central University of Jammu on April 12.

It was pointed out by the organising committee that the indigenous knowledge of Indian thought was scientifically and culturally suppressed during centuries of colonial rule in the name of modern thought. After independence, India started defining many national identities like national bird, national flag, national flower, etc.

On the same lines, the nation came up with a national calendar, which is called ‘National Calendar of India’. The calendar was prepared by the Calendar Reform Committee which included Dr Meghnad Saha (chairman), Prof NC Lahiri (secretary), Prof AC Banerjee, Dr KL Daftari, JS Karandikar, Prof RV Vaidya and Pandit Gorakh Prasad. The calendar, which stands on the firm foundation of astronomy, was passed in 1957 through an Act of Parliament and came into force from March 22, 1957 and was implemented on Chaitra 01, 1879. Presently we are in the year 1944. Being the most scientific and accurate calendar in the world, India’s national calendar is a recognition of our self-respect and self-confidence.

This programme is being organised in collaboration with many scientific, educational and social organisations like Vigyan Bharati, the Ministry of Culture, Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology, IUCAA Pune, IIA Bangalore, IIT Indore, Vikram University Ujjain, Maharishi Panini Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya Ujjain and Rashtriya Dindarsika Prachar Manch Aurangabad under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

This information was given during a press conference here on Tuesday on behalf of the organising committee.

Director General of Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology Prof Anil Kothari, Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey (vice-chancellor, Vikram University), Dr Dilip Soni (registrar, Maharishi Sanskrit and Vedic University), Prof Pramod Kumar Verma (president, Vigyan Bharti, Malwa province), Dr Arvind C Ranade (scientist F, DST Vigyan Prasar) and Prajatantra Gangele (organising secretary, Vigyan Bharti, Malwa province) addressed the press conference.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:55 AM IST