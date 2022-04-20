Ujjain: 118-km Panchkroshi Yatra to commence on April 25

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav on Tuesday visited the 118-km long Panchkroshi Yatra (pilgrimage) route and inspected all the halt stations and sub-stations on the Yatra route.

He directed that CCTVs be installed at all the halting places and said that all arrangements would be monitored through CCTVs. This five-day long walk of traditional faith and belief, which was postponed for two years during the Corona period, will start from April 25 this year.

IG Santosh Kumar Singh, DIG Anil Kushwaha, collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, zilla panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre and officials of concerned departments were also present during the visit.

The officers started the inspection of Panchkroshi Yatra route by offering prayers at Nagchandreshwar temple in Patni Bazaar. After that, they reached Undasa halt followed by Pingleshwar, Karohan, Nalwa, Ambodia, Kaliadeh and finally Durdeshwar Jaithal halt site.

The commissioner said that a checklist about the arrangements to be made at the halting places should be made and all arrangements should be completed as per the schedule.

The officials were informed that the arrangements for the stay of the pilgrims at all the halt and sub-halt places are almost complete. Officials said that the provision of tents and toilets would be completed on April 22.

The commissioner instructed that the work of levelling the halt site and cleaning the bushes near the road should be completed before the commencement of the Yatra. Along with this, apart from the halting point, arrangements have been made to make arrangements for

Apart from the halting points, drinking water arrangements have also been made at such resting places where the pilgrims stay for some time.

The collector directed the zilla panchayat CEO to make an adequate number of temporary toilets at each stop site. Along with this, he directed the CMHO to organise medical camps at every stop.

The collector identified about 58 to 60 beehives falling on Panchkroshi Yatra route and instructed the SDO forest to remove them. He asked the PHE department to keep 52 permanent and temporary water tanks for providing pure drinking water at each halt and sub-halt stations, to start tap water projects and to provide drinking water at every 500 meters. Along with this, instructions were given to put up tents and barricades at the halt and sub-halt sites. Instructions have been passed to install fountains for bathing at the necessary places on the journey route.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:43 AM IST