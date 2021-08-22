Ujjain: Three accused sent into remand for pro-Pak sloganeering

Ujjain: Organisations here expressed their outrage on Saturday over raising of anti-national slogans during a Muharram process late on Friday. Demonstrations were held in the city as well as the neighboring towns and districts. The police have so far registered a case against 23 people. Of these, 10 arrested accused were presented in court on today. The court has sent three of them into 3-day remand. Jiwajiganj police station in-charge Gagan Badal said Shadab, Shanu and Abdullah have been handed over to three-day remand by the court. The rest have been sent to the Central Jail.

City ASP Amarendra Singh said, the police are trying to ascertain the names of the aide of the accused. Their criminal record is being collected. Some more people may be booked. The involvement of the city Qazi has not been ascertained, he added.

The accused

Those arrested are: Narushekh, Azhar, Zafar, Salman, Mohammad Sameer, Abdullah, Shanu,Akbar, Wahid and Shadab.

Take action against those who raised anti-national slogans: BJP leaders to SP

BJP leaders led by city president Vivek Joshi met the Ujjain SP and inquired about the action taken against the anti-national elements who raised slogans of Pakistan-Taliban Zindabad in Ujjain city and demanded strict action against them. Joshi asked the SP to take strict action against those involved in such anti-national activities so that no one has audacity to repeat the act future. Strict action will ensure that no one encourages such anti-national activities, he added. BJP’s general secretary Suresh Giri, vice-president Sanjay Agarwal and others were present.

Dabang Hindu Sena burns Pak’s effigy

Dabang Hindu Sena burnt an effigy of Pakistan at Tower Chowk on Saturday.

The Sena workers also raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad and Pakistan Murdabad. Sena’s National president Awadhesh Puri Maharaj led the protest. He said that if the City Qazi does not cooperate with the administration in this incident, then his will be the next effigy which we would burn. The youths also took out a vehicle rally raising slogans of Hindustan Zindabad.

Awadheshpuri said that slogans were raised in the presence of the city Qazi, so he should also be booked for sedition.

He demanded that homes of the people who raised anti-national slogans should be demolished, NSA should be imposed on them and their citizenship should be cancelled. Awadheshpuri said that if the administration is not able to act against the offender then it should delegate the matter to us. “We will ensure that they raise slogans of Hindustan Zindabad,” Puri added.

People led by saints burn effigy of Pakistan

Under the leadership of the saints a strong demonstration was held against the anti-national slogans raised in Geeta Colony during on Muharram, at the Nilganga Square in Ujjain on Satruday. A large number of saints and people, led by Juna Akhara, took out a rally from Loti School intersection and reached the Nilganga square while marching.

They raised slogans of Har Har Mahadev and Pakistan Murdabad. Saint community, while handing over a memorandum to the administrative officers who came on the spot said, strict action should be taken against the youths who raised slogans in Geeta Colony. Their houses should be demolished and NSA should be imposed on the accused. Action should also be taken against those Muslim religious leaders, in whose leadership the slogans were raised. After handing over the memorandum, an effigy of Pakistan was burnt. During this, the saffron flag was hoisted.

