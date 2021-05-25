Ujjain: Temporary workers stare at unemployment, stage protest

Ujjain: Over 200 temporary employees who were roped in to perform Covid-19 duty during the second wave of corona are now staring at unemployment.

The staged a protest demanding contractual appointment.

They held a demonstration in front of Government Charak Hospital on Tuesday and expressed their displeasure over the government's attitude.

The health department temporarily hired doctors, nurses, ward boy on duty as the number of infected persons during the Covid-19 period increased. Their number is about 200. Last time too, they were removed from work after the first wave of Covid-19 had stopped and that time too they had staged a demonstration.

During the second wave of Covid-19, they were once again called on duty and were given temporary appointment. They are now opposing this apathetic attitude of the government. The leader Dr Kapil Chauhan said that during the Covid-19 period, they risked lives and served the Covid patients and after that the second wave is on the decline they are being shunted out once again. They say that they want a contractual appointment so that their future can also be secured.