Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces unlock from June 1

Referring to the opposition to the vaccines at many places, Chouhan said a vaccination campaign committee would be formed to create awareness among the people. We cannot eliminate coronavirus completely unless there is full public support behind the government. Therefore, at the lower level the Covid Crisis Management Committee will be involved in assessing the process of unlocking the state, he added.



All cabinet ministers must visit the districts under their charge each day and concentrate on managing them at the block level. There should be a meeting of the Crisis Management Committee of every village and ward and they must decide how to unlock the state. This will involve the people and will encourage them to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, the Chief Minister added.



A 'Janata curfew' has been imposed till May 31 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state. There are five districts whic