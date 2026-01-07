MP News: State Proposes Its Three Intangible Heritage For UNESCO List; Maihar Band, Agariya Loh Tradition And Nimar Region Cuisine Proposed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government has proposed the inclusion of Maihar Band, Agariya Loh and cuisine of the Nimar Region in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of UNESCO World Heritage List.

The proposal has been sent by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to the Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA), the nodal agency for UNESCO in the country, for inclusion in the list of national heritage sites. From this list, one proposal is sent to UNESCO every two years for inclusion in the World Heritage list.

Maihar Band is a renowned orchestral ensemble founded by Ustad Allauddin Khan, blending Indian and Western music, highlighting MP's rich musical legacy. Agariya Ironwork (Agariya Loh) is a traditional iron smelting by the Agariya tribe, a unique craft facing modern challenges, seeking preservation and recognition. The cuisine of the Nimar Region reflects the agro-ecological and cultural diversity of western Madhya Pradesh and includes traditional dishes.

Director (Planning), MPTB, Prashant Singh Baghel said that detailed descriptions of the Maihar Band, Agariya Loh, and the cuisine of the Nimar region, along with photos, videos, and opinions of local residents, have been sent to the academy. It is hoped that these proposals will be considered for inclusion in the list of national heritage sites this year, he added.

Earlier, the Bhagoria dance, Narmada Parikrama, and Gond paintings of Patangarh were included in the national list. The proposal to declare Bhopal a Literature City is ,however, under consideration.