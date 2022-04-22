Ujjain: Tearful adieu to Army man killed by a speeding truck

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An Army personnel residing in Ganeshpura was hit by a loading truck on the road in front of Aurobindo Hospital in Indore on late Wednesday. The accident was so horrific that the soldier lost his life on the spot. The last rites were performed with military honours here on Thursday.

Akash Yadav, 38, a resident of Ganeshpura, was posted at the Army Headquarters, New Delhi. On Wednesday night, he went to Indore by car to attend a wedding ceremony. At around 11 pm, his car broke down in front of Aurobindo Medical College, Indore. He decided to take a lift and was standing on the road when a high-speed loading vehicle hit him, killing him on the spot.

Akash was cremated with full military honours on Thursday. The last journey was taken out in an army truck that came from Mhow. Hundreds of people gave him a tearful see off. The deceased’s family members were seen in deep sorrow. Meanwhile, patriotic songs were played by the band. The funeral procession reached Chakratirth Ghat through the main routes of the city, where the last rites were performed.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:08 AM IST