Ujjain: Teachers’ Association wants MLA, ex-MP to vacate bungalows of Vikram University

Ujjain: The Vikram University Teachers Association (VUTA) members resorted to a demonstration at varsity’s headquarters, here on Tuesday afternoon, to demand that MLAs, ex-MP and police officials vacate the varsity houses.

Not just this, the demonstrators broke open the lock of the E-2 bungalow allotted to Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar and replaced it with their own lock.

BJP’s former MP Chintaman Malaviya, Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar and several officials have been allotted residence at the Vikram University premises.

These houses were allotted in view of their protocols. But now these people are reportedly not vacating the houses. Due to this, teachers and university officials and staff have been deprived of accommodation. The teachers are irked and On Tuesday, they held a demonstration and submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey to get the house vacated.

VUTA president Kaniya Medha said that most of the 184 houses in the university have been occupied by leaders or officials and demonstration was organised to register our protest. Prof Pandey assured the agitators that the houses will be vacated and notices will be issued to the occupants.