Ujjain: Tatwal sworn in as mayor, 37 BJP corporators too take oath; Congress boycotts ceremony

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal being greeted by prominent peoples’ representatives and BJP leaders after the oath administration ceremony in Ujjain on Friday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Exactly 19 days after being elected, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s mayor Mukesh Tatwal and 37 BJP corporators took the oath to perform their duty in accordance with the Constitution on Friday. The stage seemed to be completely set for the mayor and corporators of the BJP only. Along with the corporators of the Congress party the enlightened citizens also maintained a distance from the oath-taking ceremony.

The ceremony was organised at Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul located in Kalidas Sanskrit Academy where the stage and even the audience gallery was fully occupied by leaders and workers of the BJP. The senior leaders got placed on the stage whereas the rest of the party workers were seen clapping while sitting in the audience and the common man seemed to have no interest.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MLA Paras Jain, BJP’s state co-treasurer Anil Jain Kaluheda, spokesperson Rajpal Singh Sisodia, BJP city president Vivek Joshi, former MP Chintamani Malviya, state executive committee member Virendra Kavadia and selected seers were present on the stage. MP Anil Firojia could not attend the ceremony due to the ongoing Parliamentary session. The 17 Congress corporators will take oath on Saturday during the first meeting of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s newly-constituted 54-member council convened at 10 am. Elections for the members of the appeal committee and speaker will also be held on this occasion.

The programme started with garlanding the idol of Goddess Saraswati. The first oath was administered to mayor Mukesh Tatwal by collector Asheesh Singh and after that, the oath was taken by the corporators. Municipal commissioner Anshul Gupta was also present. Before the oath, mayor Tatwal took a dip at Ram Ghat of river Kshipra and thanked Baba Mahakal by bowing his head. The BJP corporators appeared in dress code as most of them were seen wearing Bhagwa, saffron and yellow coloured Kurta, Pajama.

In the afternoon, Mayor Mukesh Katwal reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhavan located headquarters of Ujjain Municipal Corporation and took charge. Additional commissioner Aditya Nagar and others welcomed him by presenting a bouquet. He also visited some offices and introduced the staff.