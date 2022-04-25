Ujjain: Summer TT coaching camp in full swing at LT School

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-day free-of-cost summer table tennis coaching camp is underway at the Lokmanya Tilak School premises here under the aegis of the District Table Tennis Association (DTTA).

DTTA president SP Jha and patron Rajesh Sharma informed that the training camp is being conducted for the cadet group, sub-junior group, junior group and senior group both in boys and girl categories. Every day, DTTA secretary Satish Mehta and assistant coach Akshay Neema and Megha Sarvate are providing training to the participants between 5 to 7 pm.

Matches are being organised every Saturday so that proper assessment of the participants can be done. Prizes are also being given to the winners. The camp will continue till May 31.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:58 AM IST