Ujjain: Brahmin Samaj holds preparatory meeting for ‘Parashuram Darshan Yatra’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Lord Parashuram Jayanti on Akshaya Tritiya, every house of the Brahmin community will participate in Parashuram Darshan Yatra, which will start from the Mahakaleshwar Temple at 9.30 am on May 3.

Shravan Sharma of Shri Parashuram Brahmin Sangathan and Akhil Bhratiya Brahmin Samaj general secretary Tarun Upadhyay said that a preparatory meeting for the Parashuram Darshan Yatra was organised at the Maharashtrian Brahmin Samaj on Sunday. At the beginning of the meeting, Rajesh Trivedi, the founder president of Shri Parashuram Brahmin Sangathan, gave the complete information about the nature and arrangement of Parashuram Darshan Yatra. Surendra Chaturvedi, president of Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj, asked all the organisations to appeal to the society on their behalf. Girish Pathak, president of Parashuram Brahmin Sangathan, told all the people to dedicate their time for the society.

In the meeting, senior society members Jialal Sharma, city BJP president Vivek Joshi, Congress leaders Yogesh Sharma, Ravi Shukla, city BJP general secretary Vishal Rajoria, Vijay Vyas, Yashwant Vyas, former corporators Rajeshwari Joshi, Santosh Vyas and Shivendra Tiwari, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee members Rajendra Guru, Hemant Vyas, Bhagwan Sharma and others also expressed their views. Rajesh Trivedi conducted the proceedings while Ajay Shankar Joshi proposed a vote of thanks.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:54 AM IST