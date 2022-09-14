Ujjain: Students raise basic issues during talks with Vikram University’s Vice Chancellor

Students present in the Swarna Jayanti Auditorium during the ‘Vice Chancellor-Student Dialogue’ programme in Ujjain | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘Vice Chancellor-Student Dialogue’ programme was organised in Vikram University. More than 500 students participated in the programme through offline mode and more than 1,050 students through online medium. The programme was organised on the occasion of the completion of two years of the tenure of vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. The programme was held in the Swarna Jayanti Auditorium.

In the dialogue programme, students and research scholars from different schools and colleges asked questions directly to the vice-chancellor.

In the questions asked during the dialogue, the issue of setting-up an information centre in the university was discussed by Purvi Sharma. The need for continuous changes in the question paper in the examination by Govind Ahuja, the posting of photographs of freedom fighters in the departments by Shruti Sharma, Ph D in Journalism Curriculum introduction by Arjun Chandel, prospects for start-ups in Mathematics by Shweta Patidar and importance of digitalization in education by Shubham Kumar Pal were prominently raised during the programme.

The students who asked questions were Purvi Sharma (School of Studies in Physics), Govind Ahuja (Saraswati College), Shruti Sharma (School of Studies in Commerce), Arjun Chandel (School of Studies in Hindi), Mohammad Abdullah (School of Studies in Commerce), Shubham Kumar Pal (School of Studies in Ancient Indian History), Shikha (School of Studies in Management), Dinesh (School of Studies in Hindi), Palak Sharma (School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology), Pratibha Sharma (School of Studies in Economics), Virendra Anjana (School of Studies in Agriculture), Sneha Chaurasia (School of Studies in Political Science), Shyamlal Choudhary (School of Hindi Studies), Nandini Bhadauria (School of Studies in Political Science), Yuvraj Singh Dodiya (School of Studies in Ancient History), Nishika Songra (School of Studies in Botany), Vivek Panchal (School of Studies in Ancient History), Shweta Patidar (School of Studies in Mathematics) and Raunak Yadav (School of Studies in Political Science).

