Ujjain selected for National Tourism Award

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain being a religious city is visited by a large number of devotees every day. Along with this, the city has been famous for its cleanliness and better arrangement facilities made by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) for tourists at major tourist places.

Keeping in mind the facilities provided in the city, Ujjain has been selected for the National Tourism Award. On September 27, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal will go to New Delhi to receive the tourism award. Mahakaleshwar Temple, Harsiddhi, Kaal Bhairav, Ramghat, Mangalnath, Sandipani Ashram, Ram Janardan Temple, Bharthari Cave, Shani Temple at Triveni, Gadkalika Temple, Peer Matsyendranath Samadhi Sthal are the main religious and tourist places of the city. Special arrangements for cleanliness as well as beautification work have been done at tourist places, as a result of which UMC is being awarded the National Tourism Award.