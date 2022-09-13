Ujjain: MR-5 garbage transfer station; mayor surprise inspection brings irregularities to fore

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal enquires about the functioning of Global Waste Management Company during his surprise inspection to MR-5 transfer station, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal paid a surprise visit to garbage transfer station MR-5 on Monday and inspected the facility. The surprise visit comes following complaints of residents regarding irregularity in garbage collection. On detecting certain anomalies, the Mayor has sought a detailed report on the garbage collection and the fuel consumption from the Global Waste Management Company –which has been given the responsibility of collecting wet and dry waste from the households and other establishments in the city. The collected waste is then segregated at MR5 transfer station and Gaughat and later shifted to Gondia Trenching Ground.

The residents have complained that the garbage collection vehicles were not running regularly and even the waste was not collected separately. Taking note of the complaints, the Mayor drove to the MR5 transfer station in a private car. On reaching the facility, Tatwal checked the weighing pattern that the company was following during door-to-door garbage collection. The Mayor also went through the register which maintains the load of the garbage collection vehicle before and after it collects the waste.

Tatwal got the garbage collection vehicle weighed to check if the waste was properly collected from all across the city. The Mayor found that the vehicular weight mentioned was less than the actual weight and the weight of the garbage filled vehicle was more. Thus by manipulating the records, the garbage collection company was showing bulk waste collection thus charging more from the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

The Mayor directed the staff to remove these shortcomings. He also sought a report on the number of houses in each ward, number of vehicles being operated. The report has to be submitted within three days.

Anomalies were also detected in the petrol consumption. The Poclain machine deployed to spread waste reportedly consumes 60 litres diesel per day, which seems to be a lot as compared to the allotted time slot. The machine was deployed for only a few hours on Sundays, however, the diesel consumption on the day remained 60 lt as on the weekdays. The Mayor has asked the concerned persons to provide all the fuel consumption details of garbage collection vehicles and the machine deployed at trenching ground.

