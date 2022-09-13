e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Four get life term for assaulting man to death over monetary dispute

Tuesday, September 13, 2022
article-image
Jail/ Representational Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The court of District and Sessions Judge RK Vani sentenced four youths to life imprisonment for assaulting a man to death over a monetary dispute. The incident took place in March 2019.

The court also slapped fine of Rs 4000 in each of the four convicts- Pankaj (23) aka Ghati a resident of Brahmin Gali; Ankit Chandra (23) aka Pilot a resident of Lal Masjid Square; Sonu Shankar (24) aka Doi a resident of Brahmin Gali and Vivek Chandra (23) aka Golu Patel Gali Dewasgate resident.

Deputy-director (prosecution) Dr Saket Vyas said on March 11, 2019, an eyewitness to the incident Shekhar Chauhan had lodged an FIR with Mahakal police station about the killing of the man- Monu aka Jainendra.

The complainant had said that while he was performing pooja at Bhukhi Mata temple around 5.20 pm, he saw four youths assaulting a man with sharp-edged weapons on the other side of the river. After the man fell on the ground, the assailants fled from the scene on two motorcycles towards Narsing Ghat.

Chouhan ran to the site but by then the man was dead. The police were then alerted. Police had registered a case on the complaint of Chouhan.

Public prosecutor Mishrilal Choudhary represented the government in the case on behalf of the prosecution side.

