Ujjain: Most people picked up from three spa centres released

The ‘objectionable’ materials seized by the police on raiding different spa centres in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To save the youths caught in the sex business going on under the guise of spa centre in the Freeganj area, political leaders rang up the officials. A BJP leader remained at the police station the whole time and left only after the youth were released. The police have registered a case against the spa operators in the whole matter.

Probationer IPS officer Vinod Kumar Meena had raided three spa centres in the Freeganj area on Saturday evening. The police had detained 7 girls and 3 youths from the Relax Point located at Tower Square. The spa is operated by Akash son of Dinesh Shukla, a resident of Durga Colony. Three youths and two girls were detained from Moon Thai Spa located in Azad Nagar area. It is operated by Divyansh son of Vijay Bairagi, a resident of Sakhipura. Police had caught two youths and three girls from Asma Spa located near RB Zone.

During this action of the Crime Branch, there was a stir in the Freeganj area. Since youths belonging to elite families were also arrested, the political leaders made calls continuously to the police officers. A young leader, who is considered special to the state BJP president, even camped at the Madhav Nagar police station and left only when the youths were released. On Sunday, the police refrained from saying anything in the whole matter.

Meanwhile, sources informed that out of 20 persons, who were arrested under Section 3, 4 and 5 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention), Act, 1956, at least three women belong to Indore and they use to travel to Ujjain for flesh business in local spa centres. In the name of massage, Rs 500 to 5000 used to be charged from the customers. Liquor, e-cigarettes, contraceptive pills, etc, were made available to the visitors in such centres. The age of those who were booked ranged from 20 years to 30 years. Barring spa centre operators, the customers were reportedly released on bail.