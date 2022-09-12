Ujjain: Kid dies on the spot, parents, sister injured as car hits scooty

The car which hit a scooter-riding family and took the life of Divyanshu (INSET), on Maksi Road, in Ujjain on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car hit a scooter near the power station on Maksi Road in Madhav Nagar police station area, here on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. A young man riding on a scooter was injured in the accident, while his child died. The body has been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

Mayur (28) son of Nathu Lal Sunere, who runs an egg shop on Maksi Road, was on his way to the house of father-in-law Kailash Parihar, who lives near Chhumchhum Baba’s dargah along with wife Divya, daughter Gungun and son Divyanshu. At around 1 am, when these people reached near the power station, an I-10 car came at a high speed from the opposite direction and hit the scooty. All four fell down and Divyanshu died on the spot. The others were admitted to the District Hospital for treatment.

The car is registered in Bhopal and there were two people in it. The driver was drunk. After the accident, the occupants of the car fled leaving the car on the spot. Police have registered a case against the driver of the car. Mayur’s uncle Rajendra Chaudhary said that Mayur was going to the in-law’s house after attending the Sunderkand programme. At present, the search has been started for the car owner on the basis of its registration number MP 04CX 3716. The vehicle owner is reported to be Pawan son of Badrilal, a resident of Begumkhedi in Indore.