e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain: Mayor assures widening of Lalbai-Phoolbai-KD Gate road

Ujjain: Mayor assures widening of Lalbai-Phoolbai-KD Gate road

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said this while assuring the local residents present during his visit to ward-9 and 10 on Friday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 01:50 AM IST
article-image
Mayor Mukesh Tatwal inspects the Lalbai-Phoolbai Marg, in Ujjain on Friday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the increasing pressure of traffic and the upcoming Simhastha Fair-2028, the widening work of the road from Lalbai-Phoolbai Marg to KD Gate will be started soon with the consent of the local residents.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said this while assuring the local residents present during his visit to ward-9 and 10 on Friday. He started the inspection from Lalbai-Phoolbai Marg where the resident requested that the widening work of the area should be started as soon as possible. Some of the building owners have got the building constructed while leaving the place for road widening while constructing their building, the building has been constructed according to the master plan.

The mayor assured that the widening work will be started after preparing an action plan and widening will be done so that the problem of the residents related to traffic is resolved soon.

Read Also
Ujjain: Environment-friendly Ganesha visarjan held
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

World Suicide Prevention Day Today; Two-thirds of suicides amongst youth, says Dr Naresh Purohit

World Suicide Prevention Day Today; Two-thirds of suicides amongst youth, says Dr Naresh Purohit

Ujjain: Mayor assures widening of Lalbai-Phoolbai-KD Gate road

Ujjain: Mayor assures widening of Lalbai-Phoolbai-KD Gate road

Ujjain: Environment-friendly Ganesha visarjan held

Ujjain: Environment-friendly Ganesha visarjan held

Indore: PS Sanjay Shukla reviews preparations of Global Investor Summit

Indore: PS Sanjay Shukla reviews preparations of Global Investor Summit

Indore: US furniture giant shows interest in investing in city

Indore: US furniture giant shows interest in investing in city