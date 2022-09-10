Ujjain: Mayor assures widening of Lalbai-Phoolbai-KD Gate road

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal inspects the Lalbai-Phoolbai Marg, in Ujjain on Friday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the increasing pressure of traffic and the upcoming Simhastha Fair-2028, the widening work of the road from Lalbai-Phoolbai Marg to KD Gate will be started soon with the consent of the local residents.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said this while assuring the local residents present during his visit to ward-9 and 10 on Friday. He started the inspection from Lalbai-Phoolbai Marg where the resident requested that the widening work of the area should be started as soon as possible. Some of the building owners have got the building constructed while leaving the place for road widening while constructing their building, the building has been constructed according to the master plan.

The mayor assured that the widening work will be started after preparing an action plan and widening will be done so that the problem of the residents related to traffic is resolved soon.