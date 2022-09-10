Ujjain: Environment-friendly Ganesha visarjan held

Youths dance on roads during the Ganesha idol immersion procession. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi festival, mayor Mukesh Tatwal took stock of Hira Mill Kund located in Hira Mill premises early on Friday morning and started the ritual of immersion by immersing the idols of Ganesha brought here after worshipping the well-equipped immersion chariot.

For the immersion of Ganesha idols, the immersion chariots were specially prepared by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation through which the idols were being collected and immersed at Kaliadeh Palace. Small idols were being immersed in the Hira Mill Kund by means of a crane after worshipping in the traditional manner.

Kids bring Ganesha idols for immersion. | FP Photo

Mangalmurti, the first revered Vighnaharta, Lord Gajanand, stayed in everyone’s homes for 10 days and gave everyone the opportunity of service and devotion. Gajanand returns to his abode on Anant Chaturdashi.

Comparatively small idols of Lord Ganesha being immersed in Hira Mill Kund with the help of cranes. | FP Photo

Special arrangements were made by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation for the immersion of idols at Kaliadeh Mahal and Hira Mill Kund. Eight immersion chariots and six tractor trolleys were dispatched to different areas to collect idols from various places. Small Ganesha idols are being brought by the devotees for immersion at Hira Mill Kund. They were immersed with the help of a crane.

Special chariots which were pressed into service by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation for taking Ganesha idols for immersion. | FP Photo

YOUTH BREAKS WINDSHIELDS OF FOUR VEHICLES

Chaos was created among the people at Lokmanya Tilak School Tiraha near Madhav Nagar railway station on Friday afternoon when a youth picked-up a rod and started breaking the glasses of Magic vehicles parked here one after the other. He broke the glasses of four vehicles before people caught him and handed him over to the Neelganga police. The youth had come to hire a Tata Magic for Ganesh immersion. When the vehicle operators refused, the young man became angry, picked up the rod lying there and started breaking the Magic glasses.

Panwasa police station staff collect waste material during their duty at Undasa pond. | FP PHOTO

PANWASA POLICE WIN ACCOLADES

Panwasa station in-charge Gajendra Pachoria and sub-inspector Ritu Sikarwar along with their team could be seen cleaning the area around the Undasa pond on Friday morning. When the team reached the pond it saw that the surroundings of the pond were dirty with a large number of bushes around the boundary. They immediately started the work of cleaning. The special thing was that the devotees coming for the immersion kept on littering here and there and the policemen kept cleaning. Undasa is the only pond in the city from where the water is taken for drinking purposes. It is considered to be the cleanest pond near the city and the police were on their toes to prevent any immersion in the pond.