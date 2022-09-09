Ujjain: Quack’s gimmick after jail warrant turns out to be futile

The quack when produced in a court in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Quack Rizwan Ali, who runs a clinic in Nagjhiri area, tried to play a trick of getting a severe electric shock by putting his hand in the electricity board as soon as his jail warrant was issued, but his excuse did not last long. Government doctor Ajay Nigam declared Ali fit after being tested in the jail ward. He was sent to jail late in the evening.

Ali had allegedly raped a woman who had come to his clinic seeking treatment about a year ago by making her unconscious. After raping, he had made videos and took photographs and on the basis of this, he was making the woman a victim of his lust. When the woman along with her husband lodged a report at the Nagjhiri police station, the police had taken Rizwan Ali into custody two days ago.

On Thursday, the Nagjhiri police had brought him to the court and during this time Rizwan Ali made a gimmick of fainting by putting his hand in the electricity board installed in the court premises as soon as the jail warrant was issued. The policemen were surprised by this development in the court premises and tried to bring Ali to his senses by splashing water on his face, when they were unable to bring him to his senses. The police took him on a wheel chair outside the court premises and brought him to the police vehicle. Later he was taken to the District Hospital.

Ali was declared fit after duty doctor Ajay Nigam conducted tests on him. Late in the evening, Rizwan Ali was sent to jail Regarding Rizwan Ali’s gimmick, Dr Nigam told that after the jail warrant was made, the accused tired to fool people but he is healthy.