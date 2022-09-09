Indore: St Joseph’s Church celebrates birth anniversary of Mother Mary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of Mother Mary was celebrated on Thursday with full devotion and religious fervour. The nine-day Novena that had started on August 30 by hoisting the flag of Mother Mary, ended on September 8, as Mother Mary’s birth anniversary was celebrated on Thursday. Prayers were chanted and special songs were sung in praise of Mother Mary. A procession that had been taken out culminated with entry into the church. Mother Mary was then worshipped under the leadership of Father CB Joseph, chief priest and principal of St Paul’s School.

Mother Mary never disappoints those who seek her help. People need to feel Mother Mary in their lives. Bible lessons were read by Rajesh Francis and Sister Ashuntha. At the beginning of the Mass, some important aspects of the life of Mother Mary were highlighted by Sherman Francis. Father Joseph was accompanied by Father Jolly John, parish priest of Nanda Nagar Church, and Father Subhash Vasuniya, assistant parish priest. In the discourse, Father Joseph said, “The birth of Mother Mary, her purity and dedicated life is exemplary.”

