Indore: People eagerly await Anant Chaturdashi procession

Hukumchand Mill tableau | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The people of the city are all eager to see the 12 tableaux (jhankis) that would be part of the Anant Chaturdashi procession, to be taken out on Friday.

This year, Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Indore Development Authority, Municipal Corporation, Hope Textile (Bhandari Mill), Kalyan Mill, Malwa Mill, Hukumchand Mill, Swadeshi Mill, Rajkumar Mill, Sputnik Tutorial Academy, Jai Harsiddhi Maa Seva Samiti, and Shree Shastri Corner Youth Club have prepared the tableaux.

Tableau 1: Mera Rang de Bansanti Chola

Idols of heroes who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country: Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, and that of Bharat Mata.

Tableau 2: Baal Ganesh

Shiva's drums, Ganesh dancing on 20 mice, Bholenath, Parvati, Ganesh, Nandi and Ganesh on Shiva's drum on Mount Kailash and Nandi and Mata Parvati will be seen dancing. The tableau will use hydraulics and Ganesh will be seen swinging.

Tableau 3:

Lord Shiva and Mahatma Gandhi in the foreground while doing padyatra will be the major themes.

Tableau 4:

A 35-feet-tricolour in the form of a rainbow under twinkling electric bulbs. In this tableau, Lord Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh arrive at Sati's house to beg for alms in the guise of sages.

Tableau 5: Holi of Braj

Idol of Ganesh will be in the forefront. There is a big peacock feather and Shyamsundar's flute, and just behind it Bholenath, Mata Parvati are shown enjoying the festival of Holi in Braj where gopis can be seen dancing.

Tableau 6: Ganpati Abhishek

Six Mushaks are there in the tableau along with a huge Shivling that is 15 feet high. Right on top of it, Ganpati’s idol is walking around the Shivling.

Tableau 7: Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakaleshwar

Baba Mahakaleshwar of Ujjain is shown, while Ganesh is performing Bhasma aarti while revolving around the Mahakal Jyotirlinga, along with other devotees who are shown performing bhajan.

Tableau 8: Lalla Shri Ramji of Ayodhya

In this tableau Lord Shri Ram of Ayodhya is seated in the court and Pawanputra Hanuman is praising him.

Tableau 9:

The jhanki is based on the Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

Tableau 10:

A tableau will be seen depicting Ramleela.

Tableau 11:

A tableau will be taken out appealing to people to follow the traffic rules.

Tableau 12:

Lord Vishnu as Matsya avatar and Lord Brahma as creator.

Rajkumar Mill tableau | ANAND SHIVRE