Indore News: Indore Municipal Corporation Razed Over 35 Illegal Constructions for Master Plan Road Widening | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step towards improving city infrastructure and easing traffic congestion, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday carried out a large-scale removal drive to clear encroachments obstructing a proposed Master Plan road in which more than 35 houses of value of crores of rupees were razed.

The action was undertaken on the AB Road Bijalpur stretch, from Zone No 13 Treasure Town to Crystal Apartment.

The proposed road, as per the Master Plan, is 30 metres wide and approximately 1.5 kilometers long. Several illegal constructions, including residential houses and commercial shops, were found hindering the road widening work. To ensure smooth execution, the Municipal Corporation had already conducted public announcements and marked the encroachments well in advance. As a result, many residents voluntarily demolished the marked portions of their structures before the official action began.

On Monday, the IMC team reached the site with full force and initiated the removal operation using heavy machinery. A total of 3 poclain machines and 4 JCB machines were deployed, along with a team of nearly 150 municipal staff members. To maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents, around 50 police personnel were also stationed at the site. During the operation, the road was temporarily closed from both ends to facilitate uninterrupted work. The entire drive was completed peacefully without any disputes.

More than 35 illegal constructions were removed during the operation, clearing major obstacles in the road development project. Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav visited the site, inspected the removal work, and issued necessary instructions to the officials present.

He stated that Master Plan roads are a top priority for the Municipal Corporation and that such actions are essential for planned urban development.

During the inspection, some local residents requested additional time to remove the remaining upper portions of their structures that were still obstructing the road alignment. Considering their request on humanitarian grounds, the commissioner granted them five days’ time after receiving written assurance.

The municipal corporation has clarified that once the stipulated time period expires, further action will be taken to clear the remaining encroachments.

With the encroachments removed, the road construction work will commence soon, which is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and connectivity in the area, benefiting thousands of commuters and residents”

Dilip Kumar Yadav

Indore Municipal Commissioner

244 obstacles to be removed from Subhash Marg

Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav conducted an early morning inspection of construction and proposed road projects in the central area of the city on Monday. The commissioner reviewed the progress and technical aspects of road projects from Jinsi Square to Laxmibai Statue, Neminath Square to Jinsi Square, and Kandilpura Square via Subhash Marg to Indore Wire.

Officials informed that the Jinsi–Laxmibai stretch will be a 0.33 km long, 24-metre-wide road costing Rs 7.37 crore, requiring removal of 63 obstructions. The Neminath–Jinsi road, measuring 0.34 km, will cost Rs 3.46 crore with 76 obstructions identified. The Kandilpura–Indore Wire road, 0.55 km long and 30 metres wide, will be developed at a cost of Rs 12.16 crore, involving removal of over 105 obstructions.

Mayor checks Master Plan Road

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Monday inspected the Master Plan road construction in Zone No 22 and Ward No 36, connecting Advance Academy to Ring Road. The project involves construction of a 3.65 km long and 30-metre-wide road at a cost of Rs 46.68 crore.

During the inspection, the mayor expressed concern over the slow pace of work despite no major obstacles at the site. The mayor also reviewed issues related to central line work and instructed officials to complete all related actions in advance to avoid delays. He interacted with residents of Tirupati Palace, Krishna Vihar, Tulsi Nagar and BCM Paradise areas and assured them of timely completion of the project.