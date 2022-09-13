Ujjain: Students create ruckus at educational institute

Representative Photo | Istock

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Avon Free Education Society at Sunshine Tower distributed free course pamphlets. When the people contacted the centre regarding free courses they were made to deposit Rs 2,100. Now the society is neither teaching the course nor returning the money. Due to this, there was a ruckus in the society's office on Monday and the police had to be called.

Avon Free Education Society had announced plans to provide free basic computer, Tally, CPCT, DCA along with Tailoring, Parlour, Mehndi and Dance training. For this, pamphlets were also distributed. On this basis, girls approached the centre and were asked to submit the necessary documents along with Rs 2,100 as fee.

In August, the girl students deposited the fee but now the centre operators are refusing to teach the course. The troubled girls created a ruckus on Monday. Students Sandhya Rajput, Anjali Malviya and Pratibha Pusekar said that neither the course was being conducted nor money was being returned. The girls were also assured of scholarships that never materialised.

Centre director Zoya Shaikh said that the classes were underway as usual. Some classes were stopped because of exams. Scholarships were also being paid. It goes directly to the student's account. Centre had nothing to do with it, she clarified.