Ujjain Municipal Corporation to permit porches in Freeganj area soon, but according to rules, says Mayor

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal during his inspection of ward-38, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal during inspection of cleanliness in ward 38 on Monday said Municipal Corporation will give permission for porches in the Freeganj area as per the rules. Besides, markings for setting up makeshift shops and temporary markets in the Freeganj area during festivals will also be taken up, said the Mayor.

In the course of his day-to-day inspection, Mayor along with Anil Gupta, the corporator of ward 38, visited the streets of Freeganj areas where all the department heads of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation were present. On festivals, temporary stalls and makeshift shops are set up by shopkeepers and local vendors in the Freeganj area, due to which the vehicular movement gets disrupted. The civic body will come up with an action plan to ensure that all shopkeepers, vendors get an opportunity to earn during the festival and also ensure the traffic is not disrupted. At the same time, marking of the designated places would be given to the traders. Mayor Tatwal inspected the Freeganj vegetable market, where the corporator apprised him of the encroachment of the roads by vegetable vendors.

Bypass lanes have been made to connect thoroughfare in the Freeganj area, which however have encroached upon. The Mayor directed to reopen the closed lanes and also clean them so that they can be easily accessible. The notice should be given to the building owners of vacant plots, directing them to get fencing done on their open plots so that no it doesn’t become a garbage dumping ground .

In the commercial areas of Freeganj area, shopkeepers have also encroached the drains and construction has been done because of which cleaning of drain is not possible. The Mayor directed the staff of the health department to clear the encroachments by giving notice to all the traders who have encroached.

