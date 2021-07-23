Ujjain: State Service exam to be held on July 25

Ujjain: The preliminary examination of Madhya Pradesh State Service and State Forest Service will be held on July 25. The exam will be held in two sessions from 10 am to 12 noon and 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Centre for C-suspect aspirants

For the convenience of the Covid suspect aspirants, the administration has set up a separate center in the Maharaja International School campus.

The aspirants can contact centre head RU Khan on his mobile number: 80831-36541.