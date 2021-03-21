1,562 aspirants including three Covid-19 patients appear for PSC main exam in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A total of 1,562 candidates, including 3 corona-afflicted patients, appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) main examinations on Sunday. These examinations, which started on Sunday, will continue till Friday.

As many as 9 corona-positive patients appeared for the PSC main exam in state- four in Indore, three in Bhopal and two Chhindwara. In Bhopal, the corona patients appeared at the Subhash Excellence School centre in Shivaji Nagar.

Medical teams were present at all the examination centres and special teams were deputed at the centres specially allocated for the corona-afflicted patients. The corona-afflicted candidates were brought in PPE kits to the centre in an ambulance and were then taken back to the hospital for isolation immediately after the examination.

Candidates from Bhopal and the adjoining places faced all odds to appear for the examinations. About 1,577 admit cards were issued from Bhopal for the main exams out of which 1,562 candidates appeared at the five examination centres of Bhopal.

The MPPSC had set up 29 examination centres across the state in eight cities.