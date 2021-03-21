1 YEAR LATER: Lockdown spectre haunts Bhopal

BHOPAL: Roads were deserted and business establishments were shut down during the lockdown imposed on Sunday to curb the increasing number of corona cases. A night curfew was already in place in Bhopal districts between 10 pm and 6 am since Wednesday.

Over 80 per cent of the petrol pumps were closed. Only one or two petrol pumps were permitted to open area wise. Such favourite hangouts as the Boat Club, Van Vihar National Park, Sair Sapata and Kerwa Dam wore a deserted look with routes leading to these spots barricaded and policemen deployed at several points.

According to the administration’s guidelines, low-floor buses of Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) were operated only on the major routes. Otherwise, public transport was suspended. BCLL buses were operated for the convenience of students appearing for the MPPSC examination.

Most medical stores were also closed because of the lockdown. According to the guidelines, however, medical stores come under essential services, so they were to remain open. But, in such areas as Shivaji Nagar, Bittan Market, Shahpura — and even New Market — medial stores were closed. In Old Bhopal, the main markets, such as Chowk Bazaar, Jumerati, Goda Nakas, Hanumanganj and Hamidia Road, remained closed.