Ujjain: SP reviews security in view of PM's visit

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have started. He will be visiting Ujjain to inaugurate the first phase of the expansion plan of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple (SMT).

Along with the change in the administrator of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee the security arrangements are also being made tight in view of the visit of the PM. The PM will visit the city on October 11 and inaugurate the Mahakal Corridor.

A meeting of police officers was taken by SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla on Thursday in this regard, especially in view of the fact that festivals like Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Navaratri and Diwali are to be celebrated in quick succession. Police officers and station-in-charges were given instructions regarding security arrangements. Instructions have been given to arrest criminals, checking of dharmshalas and lodges, arrangements to be made for proper vehicle parking along with strong security arrangements in the Mahakal Corridor area.

TWO HOTEL OPERATORS BOOKED

In view of the upcoming VIP visits, intensive checking of hotel/lounge/dharmsala and tenants in the city is being undertaken to ensure law and order. All the police stations in-charges of the city were directed to take strict action against the hotel/lodge/dharmshala operators if they were found violating the law.

The police station in-charge of the Mahakal area Munendra Gautam formed a team to examine the records of all the hotels/lodges/ dharmshalas in the area. Hotel visitor registers were inspected to find out any suspicious person staying there. Hotel Shivay at Bhagat Singh Marg, Jaisingpura was one such hotel.

It was found that no prior information regarding the already-staying guests was provided to the Mahakal Police station. So a case under Section 188 of IPC was registered against the hotel operator. Similar was the case for Hotel Mahakal Dwar, Jaisingpura.