Bhopal: ‘Handloom on Wheels’ gets warm reception at NIFT and INIFD

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The 'Handloom on Wheels' bus reached the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bhouri and INIFD campus in the city on Thursday where the students welcomed this bus with great enthusiasm.

The students learnt about khadi, silk and handloom products of the state and listened to their production process with interest.

This drive is being organised jointly by Madhya Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board, MP Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation and Directorate of Silk with the aim of attracting the youth towards the traditional exquisite textile manufacturing process being preserved by the artisans of the state for years and eco-friendly and quality clothes made from Khadi and Handloom. It will ensure regular employment to the artisans, weavers, printers and people associated with this sector and these textiles will get a new identity at the state as well as national and international level.

This drive is being conducted in Bhopal and Indore cities to display Khadi, silk and handloom products made on the handlooms of the state