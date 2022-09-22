Bhopal: BMC starts mock drill to dose fire in high-rise building with new machines

Fire safety demonstration | FPJ File Photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started mock drill to douse the fire in high rise building with new hydraulic machine on Thursday.

The Fire Wing of the Municipal Corporation has completed the work of fire audit in 312 high rise buildings of the city. It has been revealed in the report that out of these 312 buildings, 185 do not have fire safety system. All these have been served notices by the Fire Branch by referring to the National Building Code-2016. The effect of these notices will be possible only when the Fire Act or National Building Code is applicable in the state.

Fire audit of any building has been done on the basis of the rules laid down in Part-4 of the National Building Code-2016. During this, the teams checked the fire alarm, hydrant system, hosiery pipe, sand bucket stand, emergency sign, fire exit board, fire station number and other emergency numbers in the building.

BMC Commissioner KVS Chaudhary said that there are many buildings where restaurants or other food stations are running. The next food license will not be issued to such building operators until the fire system is installed there. Similar buildings, the permission to be taken in future is also being assessed, so that they can also be banned.