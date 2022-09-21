Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain likely in Bhopal, Indore, other districts in next 72 hours

Clouds fill sky in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning for heavy rain in 32 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal and Indore in next 72 hours. Bhopal received spells of heavy rain on Wednesday night and during the day in Gwalior and Bhind.

According to IMD, the low pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal now lies over north-east Madhya Pradesh & neighbouring areas, which is likely to cause heavy rain in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and East Rajasthan in next 2-3 days.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has received 44.5 inches of rain, which is 22 per cent above the normal limit. Rain will occur in Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand regions as well, which received less rainfall than normal.