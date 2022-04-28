Ujjain: SOET teacher gets patent for earthquake resistant material

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mohit Kumar Prajapati, a lecturer in the department of civil engineering, School of Engineering Institute (SOET), Vikram University has jointly published an article about his patent in the Indian Patent Journal along with a university faculty.

Prajapati has succeeded in making earthquake-resistant structures using concrete reinforced with steel which makes it ductile so that it can withstand the tensile stress in a seismic zone.

Polymers like Nylon-66, PVC, Polyester, etc can also be used inside this concrete to further increase the ductility thus making the structure based on this material more earthquake resistant.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:03 AM IST