Ujjian: Police arrest five peddlers, seize 41kg of marijuana

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested five peddlers and seized 41 kilograms of marijuana on Thursday. However, the main accused, Sunil Chana, is absconding. The accused brought the drugs from Chhattisgarh and then sold them in the city.

Police received information that drug smuggling was going on at Tirupati Avenue on Kanipura road. The team rushed to the spot and nabbed Dharmendra alias Chhotu and Durgesh of Chhattisgarh and seized around 20 kilograms of marijuana. They were running their illegal trade from the house of Chana, but he managed to escape from the spot before the police arrived.

ASP Akash Bhuria said three other accused Jogendra of Sheetal Palace Colony, Israr of Tarana and Pancham of Chhattisgarh were also arrested. The team seized 21 kilograms of marijuana from them, he added.

Chimanganj Mandi police station in-charge Jitendra Bhaskar said they sought remand after presenting the accused in court. The smuggling chain would be traced , he added.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:44 PM IST