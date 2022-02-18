Ujjain: Collector reprimands officials for laxity in Mahakal extension work

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh expressed his anger over the laxity in the work of the Tata Sewerage Project. He reprimanded the concerned company officials and cancelled the leave sanctioned to the engineers and employees associated with the project underway to prevent the sewer water from flowing into Rudra Sagar.

He reviewed the ongoing work under Mahakaleshwar Temple extension plan at the Simhastha Mela office. Earlier, the target was to finish the work of the first phase of the scheme by February 25, but considering the slow pace of work, it seems difficult that the extension work would be completed in April-May. Singh has ordered sewer project work to be finished by March 15 and the ongoing mural work in Begum Bagh by March 31.

He directed the officials to prepare a plan for daily monitoring in order to finish the work within the stipulated time. Singh has also ordered to gear up the work underway at Chardham-Triveni Museum road. Concerned officials have been directed to prepare development plans for VIP movement, Mahant Niwas, Virbhadra Akhada and land acquired after demolishing 11 houses in the extension area.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Muktanand Maharaj wants Simhastha works under Akhara Parishad

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:22 PM IST